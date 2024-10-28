In a February benchmark comparison with the OptoFidelity BUDDY test system, OptoFidelity says the Apple Vision Pro crushes the competition in latency, photon-to-photon test, according to BGR.

BUDDY is an end-to-end performance testing system for AR/VR/MR glasses tracking and latency. It enables the testing of components and assemblies that affect tracking and temporal characteristics.

As explained in a blog post, photon-to-photon latency describes “the time it takes for the image to be transferred through the headset to the user’s vision.” In this testing, OptoFidelity measured the latency by calculating the time difference between the lit of the light and the sense of that light on the location of the perceiver.

As noted by BGR, the Apple Vision Pro “had a ridiculously low latency compared to the other mixed reality headsets. Apple claims the see-through latency is 12ms, but this test showed ~ 11ms.” The competitor’s results are in the range of 35-40ms, previously considered a good standard level.

