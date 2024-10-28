Apple has announced a new iMac, featuring the l M4 chip and Apple Intelligence. You can pre-order it today with arrival slated for November 8.

With the M4 processor, the all-in-one is up to 1.7x faster for daily productivity, and up to 2.1x faster for demanding workflows like photo editing and gaming, compared to the iMac with M1, according to John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

iMac with M4 features the world’s fastest CPU core, making multitasking across apps like Safari and Excel lightning fast.



With the Neural Engine in M4, iMac is the world’s best all-in-one for AI and is built for Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that transforms how users work, communicate, and express themselves, while protecting their privacy, he adds.

The new iMac is available in an array of new colors, and the 24-inch 4.5K Retina display offers a new nano-texture glass option. It features a new 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, and color-matched accessories that include USB-C. According to Ternus, here are the benefits of the M4 processor in the iMac:

Families, small businesses, and entrepreneurs can fly through daily productivity tasks with up to 1.7x faster performance1 in apps like Microsoft Excel, and up to 1.5x faster browsing performance5 in Safari compared to iMac with M1.

Gamers can enjoy incredibly smooth gameplay, with up to 2x higher frame rates5 than on iMac with M1.

Content creators can edit like never before, with up to 2.1x faster photo and video editing performance when applying complex filters and effects in apps like Adobe Photoshop1 and Adobe Premiere Pro5 compared to iMac with M1.

Compared to the most popular 24-inch all-in-one PC with the latest Intel Core 7 processor, the new iMac is up to 4.5x faster.

Compared to the most popular Intel-based iMac model, the new iMac is up to 6x faster.

The new iMac comes in seven colors, bringing fresh shades of green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, and blue, alongside silver. The back of iMac features colors designed to stand out, while the front expresses subtle shades of the new palette.

Every iMac comes with a color-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse or optional Magic Trackpad, all of which now feature a USB-C port.

Screenshot

From left to right: (1) iMac features a color-matched keyboard and mouse or trackpad. (2) These accessories now come with USB-C ports, so users can charge all of their favorite devices with just a single cable.

The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display on iMac is its highest-rated feature, and for the first time, it’s available with a nano-texture glass option that drastically reduces reflections and glare, while maintaining outstanding image quality. With nano-texture glass, users can place iMac in even more spaces, such as a sun-drenched living room or bright storefront, according to Apple.

The new iMac boasts a new 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View. Center Stage keeps everyone centered on a video call, while Desk View makes use of the wide-angle lens to simultaneously show the user and a top-down view of their desk, which is useful for educators presenting a lesson to students, or creators showing off their latest DIY project. Rounding out the audio and video experience is the studio-quality three-microphone array with beamforming and an immersive six-speaker sound system.

On the new iMac, all four USB-C ports support Thunderbolt 4 . This allows users to connect even more accessories like external storage, docks, and up to two 6K external displays. The all-in-one also supports both Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The new iMac is available to pre-order today, with availability beginning Friday, November 8. Pricing starts at US$1,299 and $1,249 for education.

The new iMac features an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory configurable up to 24GB, 256GB SSD configurable up to 1TB, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad.

An iMac with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU starts at US$1,499 and $1,399 for education. It features 16GB of unified memory configurable up to 32GB, 256GB SSD configurable up to 2TB, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad.

Additional technical specifications — including the nano-texture display option, configure-to-order options, and accessories — are available at apple.com/mac. With Apple Trade In, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. Customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in to see what their device is worth.

