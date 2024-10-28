Apple TV+ is developing an action-comedy based on the class computer game, Oregon Trail, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

From the article: The Lucas Bros. (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Max Reisman are set to pen the screenplay about the game that is meant to mimic 19th-century pioneer times, following a covered wagon train heading west. Created in 1971, the game reached cult status among American grade schoolers by the 1990s as one of the first educational computer games allowed in schools — and for its hilariously dark storylines filled with broken arms, typhoid and dysentery.

