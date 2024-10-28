Apple has released watchOS 11.1 for the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple Watch SE 2.

According to Apple’s release notes, the update adds improvements and bug fixes, including a fix for an issue with writing breathing disturbances data to HealthKit for some users.

You can download watchOS 11.1 on an iPhone running iOS 18.1 by launching the Apple Watch app. Go to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least a 50% battery charge, and it needs to be placed on a charger.

