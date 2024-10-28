Apple has released visionOS 2.1 for the Apple Vision Pro with bug fixes and security updates.

To install visionOS 2.1, on your Vision Pro:

° From the Home Screen, open Settings > General > Software Update.

° Select Update Now.

° Wait for Vision Pro to finish installing the OS update. You can remove the headset while it’s updating.

