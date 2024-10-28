Apple has released tvOS 18.1 for the Apple TV set-top box. There are no release notes on what the update entails, but it’s likely bug fixes and security updates.

tvOS 18.1 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 18.1 automatically.

