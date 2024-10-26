Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of October 21-25.

° The Russian government’s purchases of iPhones for January through September were four times higher than the same period in 2023.

° In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Apple CEO Tim Cook says the Vision Pro isn’t a mass-market product — and that’s okay.

° We may soon get a Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard with USB-C ports replacing Lightning ports.

° Apple could unveil M4 iMacs, Mac minis, MacBook Pros at an online-only follow-up to its 2023 “Scary Fast” event.

° Apple’s hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2 launching with iOS 18.1 next week will initially be available only in the U.S. and Canada.

° French media and ad groups have written to Apple CEO to ask him him (again) to ditch the Distraction Control feature of Safari.

° Apple’s best-selling prepaid device to date is the iPhone 11, according to Counterpoint Research’s “US Channel Share Tracker.”

° This is good news for the Mac: the artificial intelligence (AI) personal computer market is expected to reach US$231 billion by 2030.

° Global aviation training specialist CAE has become the first to develop an immersive pilot training app for the Apple Vision Pro.

° Counterpoint Research says iPhone growth has slowed, but Apple’s innovation hasn’t.

° Apple ranks third in the Top 10 Most Prestigious Internships for 2025, according to Vault, a company that specializes in data-driven employee rankings and reviews.

° Apple has reportedly reduced production of the Vision Pro and could stop making the current version of the device completely by the end of 2024.

° The CFPB has taken action against Apple and Goldman Sachs for “customer service breakdowns and misrepresentations that impacted hundreds of thousands of Apple Card users.”

° Apple will soon start production on M4 versions of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models ahead of an early 2025 launch, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

° Apple plans to hire 400 new employees for its upcoming retail stores in India.

° A teaser for “an exciting week of announcements” was posted to social media by Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.”

