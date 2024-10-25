As an upgrade to its best-selling Trio Wireless Charger, Satechi has unveiled the new Qi2 Trio Wireless Charging Padwith enhanced power delivery and design.

The new Qi2 Trio can simultaneously deliver 15W of power to a Qi2-enabled iPhone and 5W of power to AirPods and an Apple Watch. The foldable, travel-friendly design allows the charging pad to double as a stand, and it comes with a 45W US power adapter and UK and EU travel adapters. It’s available at satechi.net for US$129.99.

