Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Apple Security Research: Private Cloud Compute (PCC) fulfills computationally intensive requests for Apple Intelligence while providing groundbreaking privacy and security protections — by bringing our industry-leading device security model into the cloud.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple announced in September that sleep apnea detection was coming to the Apple Watch, and the feature is now available in many countries around the world. Now Canada is joining the list where sleep apnea notifications are available to Apple Watch users.

° From The MacObserver: Apple CEO Tim Cook uses 15 Apple devices per day (but prefers a Logitech mouse over Apple’s Magic Mouse).

° From Macworld: Apple is forcing me to turn to Google because Siri won’t do this one simple thing.

° From TechRadar: Apple tells us why Scribble to Siri and Math Notes take the iPad mini to new heights.

