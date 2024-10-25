You don’t hear about investment in kids’ content the same way you do regarding original dramas and marquee titles. However, there is plenty of investment happening in kids’ shows and movies.

The folks at the Reelgood streaming guide looked at what percentage of each streaming platform’s content is dedicated to kids, and found some interesting results. Even though Apple TV+ has a very small catalog, the percentage of its entire programming of shows/movies for children is second only to Disney.

Disney’s percentage of its entire catalog made for children is 33.54%, while Apple’s is 22.97%. The percentages of other streaming services are: Paramount+ (9.70%), Netflix (5.65%), Peacock (4.60%), MAX (2.78%), and Hulu (2.50%).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related