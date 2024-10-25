According to Canalys research, Mainland China’s smartphone market continued to rebound in quarter three (Q3) 2024, driven by the summer and back-to-school shopping seasons.

Apple reclaimed fifth place, with demand for the iPhone 16 series expected to remain resilient, even in the absence of Apple Intelligence services, adds the research group. The tech giant sold 10 million iPhones for 14% market share in Q3 of 2024 compared to sales of 10.6 million and 16% market share in Q3 of 2023.

Overall, vivo’s shipments surged 25% year on year to 13.0 million units. Huawei ranked second with 10.8 million shipped units, capturing a 16% market share and growing 24%, driven by an active channel strategy to support its flagship products.

HONOR came in third with 10.3 million units shipped, though its overall shipments fell 13% year on year as it faced challenges despite the popularity of its new foldable phones. Xiaomi advanced to fourth place with a 15% market share, shipping 10.2 million units and growing 13%.

