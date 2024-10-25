The character-driven psychological thriller “Before,” starring and executive produced by award-winning actor, comedian and filmmaker Billy Crystal, debuts today on Apple TV+.

The 10-episode limited series launches with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 20. Alongside Crystal, the supernatural mystery series stars Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, Jacobi Jupe, Emmy Award nominee Rosie Perez, Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia and Ava Lalezarzadeh.

Here’s how the limited series is described: “Before” stars Crystal as Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn (Light), encounters a troubled young boy, Noah (Jupe), who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens.

Hailing from Paramount Television Studios, the limited series is created by Sarah Thorp. Thorp serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Crystal executive produces alongside Academy Award winner Eric Roth, pilot director Adam Bernstein and producing director Jet Wilkinson.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related