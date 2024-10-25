Apple has updated its firmware for the both the USB-C and Lightning versions of the AirPods Pro 2.

Here are Apple’s release notes:

When used with an iPhone or iPad running iOS 18.1 or iPadOS 18.1 or later, AirPods Pro 2 with firmware update 7B19 enable three new features—a Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection.

The Apple Hearing Test feature provides scientifically-validated hearing test results from the comfort of home (intended for users 18 years or older).

The Hearing Aid feature provides personalized, clinical-grade assistance that is automatically applied to sounds in your environment as well as music, videos, and calls (intended for users 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss)

The Hearing Protection feature helps users minimize exposure to loud environmental noise across listening modes (available in the United States and Canada)

You can’t manually upgrade AirPods firmware. But updates should be installed over-the-air when the AirPods are in a charging case and connected to an iOS device or Mac.

