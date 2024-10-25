Vision Pro users will soon be able to view spatial photos and videos in Safari, according to PetaPixel.

Presently, spatial content can only be viewed by looking at the files directly. However, PetaPixel says that Apple recognizes that in order for spatial content to become more popular and more widely used, it needs native support inside of a browser.

Apple plans to start expanding that this year. During a conversation with Della Huff, Product Manager at Apple, and Billy Sorrentino, who is on Apple’s Design Team, the two revealed to PetaPixel that Apple will support spatial photos and videos within the Safari web browser.

“Once you embedded spatial content, folks who are on Vision Pro are getting spatial and folks who are just looking at it on their laptop see it in two dimensions,” Sorrentino says. “And at the same time, you can create all sorts of photos into spatial photos [in Vision Pro] including old historical photos. You could do this to all your old product reviews, you could to it to World War II photos, video game screenshots… I mean, what’s so cool about this technology is it gives us the ability to take things into that next dimension.”

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

