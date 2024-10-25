Apple has been testing a health-focused app that’s aimed at diabetes prevention, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

Apparently, there are no plans to release the app. However, it could be used in future products as the tech giant explores products that can counter the diabetes epidemic and works on no-prick technology, Gurman says.

Apple has been working to add non-invasive blood glucose monitoring functionality to the Apple Watch. The tech giant is developing a method that uses optical absorption spectroscopy and lasers to determine the concentration of glucose in the body without puncturing the skin.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related