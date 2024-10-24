Cisco has unveiled new AI-fueled solutions the company says are designed “to enhance employee connection and collaboration.” They include several new innovations, including Cisco Spatial Meetings, Ceiling Microphone Pro, new Cisco AI Assistant for Webex capabilities and more. According to Jeetu Patel, executive vice President and chief product officer, Cisco, the new innovations include:

Cisco Spatial Meetings: Turn any space equipped with a Cisco Room Bar Pro into an immersive studio and deliver spatial video to Webex for Apple Vision Pro users. With any Room Bar Pro device and an Apple Vision Pro, users can do things like product demos, remote training, education and more with video that includes remarkable depth and dimension.

Cisco Ceiling Microphone Pro: Capture natural conversation from anywhere in a variety of workspaces. This industry-first adaptive microphone uses AI to automatically adjusts to speaker position and changes to room configuration. Compatible with Cisco cameras and room systems, the Cisco Ceiling Microphone Pro delivers a fully integrated and immersive meeting experience that is easy to manage. Microphone set up is now faster than ever, taking minutes, instead of hours.

