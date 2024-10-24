Apple has all but confirmed that we’ll see M4-based Macs next week. A teaser for “an exciting week of announcements” was posted to social media by Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.”

He says to “Mark your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned….”

M4 versions of the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini are expected very soon— likely going on sale sometime between October 28 and November 1. Also expected to debut along with them are USB-C versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad.

Monday, October 28, is also the date that Apple is anticipated to roll out iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 with more Apple Intelligence features. We can also expect the new Hearing Aid feature for AirPods Pro 2 to debut next week.

