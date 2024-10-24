Apple plans to hire 400 new employees for its upcoming stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, according to Benzinga India.

The report says the tech giant has listed a slew of job openings on its website, aiming to fill various positions before the launch of these outlets in India next year. The job listings include both full-time and part-time roles, similar to those at its existing stores in Mumbai and Delhi.

Apple’s BKC store in Mumbai and Select City Walk store in Delhi each employ 90-100 individuals, including part-time employees who work in shifts. The company aims to hire a similar number of employees for its new stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, according to Benzinga India.

The country has increasingly become a focal point for Apple and for good reason. According to Counterpoint data accessed by Moneycontrol, Apple’s revenue in India is expected to cross US$9.5 billion this year.

Non-smartphone revenue is projected to reach $1.3 billion in 2024, reflecting a 14% year-on-year growth. iPhone revenues alone will be around $8.2 billion in the 2024 calendar year.

