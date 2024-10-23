Power1 is an upcoming on-device charging and accessory system that features innovative snap-on modules and a reverse wireless charging station.

It works with iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches. With Power1, you can charge your devices right on the back of your phone and expand your iPhone’s capabilities with additional storage and connectivity options, according to Power1 CEO John Merenda.

The heart of the Power1 system includes its magnetic reverse charging power station for your AirPods and provides the ability to snap on various modules to meet different technological needs. Simply place your AirPods case on the magnetic charging surface, and it will charge using your phone’s battery. Additionally, users can customize their setup with a range of magnetic modules, such as a power bank, watch charger, and SSD memory.

Merenda says the system extends beyond its core features to meet the needs of next-level users with Power1 Pro. Power1 Pro includes three USB-C ports and a built-in microSD slot to allow data and power transfer and increased connectivity with multiple peripherals such as keyboards, microphones, headsets, and gaming controllers. Additionally, the microSD card slot expands iPhone storage capacity, enabling effortless file management.

You can visit the device’s crowdfunding page at pr.go2.fund/odapower1.

