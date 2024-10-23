Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: The upcoming update to iOS 18.1 will fix a random crashing issue for owners of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

° From the South China Morning Post: Apple CEO Tim Cook returned to Beijing on Monday, his second visit to mainland China this year, as speculation swirls over the domestic launch of the company’s on-device (AI) system.

° From 9to5Mac: The “jelly scrolling” issue seems to be fixed with the new iPad mini.

° From Reuters: Apple manufacturing partner TSMC has informed the United States of a potential attempt by Huawei to circumvent U.S. export controls prohibiting the chipmaker from producing AI chips for the Chinese company.

° From Variety: Jason Sudeikis is “really excited” about a fourth season of “Ted Lasso.”

° From The Wall Street Journal: Goldman Sachs, Apple’s Apple Card partner (for now) will be ordered to pay tens of millions of dollars in penalties by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over its handling of its credit-card business.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Diane Hamilton, co-founder and managing partner of Binary Formations, discusses the evolution of Under My Roof.

