Lionel Messi makes his historic MLS Cup Playoffs debut this Friday, October 25, as the playoffs return to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for a free primetime match.

The top-seeded Inter Miami CF kicks off against Atlanta United FC at 8:30 p.m. EDT for the Round One Best-of-3 Series. Fans can tune in on Apple TV to enjoy the match in its entirety, and have a breadth of options to watch live, including through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs and streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and on the web at tv.apple.com.

Additionally, top-ranked clubs — including defending MLS Cup and Leagues Cup champions Columbus Crew, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup winners Los Angeles FC, and more — are vying to claim the 29th MLS Cup. MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is the only place fans can watch every playoff match with no blackouts, culminating with the MLS Cup final on December 7, says Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

