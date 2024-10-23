The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has taken action against Apple and Goldman Sachs for “customer service breakdowns and misrepresentations that impacted hundreds of thousands of Apple Card users.”

The CFPB says Apple failed to send tens of thousands of consumer disputes of Apple Card transactions to Goldman Sachs, and when Apple did send disputes to Goldman Sachs, the bank did not follow numerous federal requirements for investigating the disputes. Apple and Goldman launched Apple Card despite third-party warnings to Goldman that the Apple Card disputes system was not ready due to technological issues, the CFPB claims.

These failures meant that consumers faced long waits to get money back for disputed charges, and some had incorrect negative information added to their credit reports. The CFPB is ordering Goldman Sachs to pay at least US$19.8 million in redress and a $45 million civil money penalty, and Apple to pay a $25 million civil money penalty. The CFPB is also banning Goldman Sachs from launching a new credit card unless it can provide a credible plan that the product will actually comply with the law.

The CFPB also found that Apple and Goldman Sachs misled consumers about interest-free payment plans for Apple devices. Many customers thought they would automatically get interest-free monthly payments when buying Apple devices with their Apple Card. Instead, they were charged interest. In some cases, Apple did not even show the interest-free payment option on its website on certain browsers. Goldman Sachs also misled consumers about the application of some refunds, which led to consumers paying additional interest charges.

“Apple and Goldman Sachs illegally sidestepped their legal obligations for Apple Card borrowers. Big Tech companies and big Wall Street firms should not behave as if they are exempt from federal law,” says CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “The CFPB is banning Goldman Sachs from offering a new consumer credit card unless it can demonstrate that it can actually follow the law.”

Not surprisingly, Apple disagrees with these findings. In a statement shared with MacRumors, Apple said it “strongly disagree[s] with the CFPB’s characterization of Apple’s conduct.”

“Apple is committed to providing consumers with fair and transparent financial products,” an Apple spokesperson said. “Apple Card is one of the most consumer-friendly credit cards available, and was specifically designed to support users’ financial health. Upon learning about these inadvertent issues years ago, Apple worked closely with Goldman Sachs to quickly address them and help impacted customers. While we strongly disagree with the CFPB’s characterization of Apple’s conduct, we have aligned with them on an agreement. We look forward to continuing to deliver a great experience for our Apple Card customers.”

