Apple has released updated firmware for the original AirPods Pro, the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, and the Lightning version of the AirPods Max.

There are no release notes on what the upgrade entails. Installation on the AirPods should be done automatically when the they’re in their charging case, the case is plugged into a charger, and the linked iPhone is in close proximity and connected to Wi-Fi. You can check the installed firmware revision in the “General” settings menu, by selecting “About,” then “AirPods.”

