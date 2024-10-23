Apple has reduced production of the Vision Pro and could stop making the current version of the device completely by the end of 2024, The Information reports.

The article says that, apparently, the tech giant has enough inventory built-up to meet demand for the spatial computer for the foreseeable future. The Information says that Vision Pro suppliers have now produced enough components for between 500,000 to 600,000 headsets. The article claims that some factories suspended production of Vision Pro components as early as May based on Apple’s weak sales forecasts, and warehouses remain filled with tens of thousands of undelivered parts.

This doesn’t mean that Apple is abandoning its spatial computer plans. The company is reportedly working on a less expensive version (under $2,000), as well as a second version of the current model with an upgraded processor and more. The first is purportedly coming in 2024; the later in 2026.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

