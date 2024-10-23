Apple ranks third in the Top 10 Most Prestigious Internships for 2025, according to Vault, a company that specializes in data-driven employee rankings and reviews.

NASA and Google are ahead of Apple on the list. Following it the top 10 are Microsoft, Goldman Sachs and Company, the CIA, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, IBM, and Blackrock. According to Eric Stutzke, senior vice president and general manager of Vault, key findings from the survey, which was conducted this past summer include:

° NASA and a trio of tech giants are brand names that impress interns: Vault asked survey participants what the most impressive name to have on a resume is, and NASA emerged as the most prestigious internship. Google, Apple, and Microsoft rounded out the top 4, showing that the allure of working for Big Tech remains strong.

* Uncertainty about full-time job offers continues to grow among interns: Among those interns who were eligible for full-time employment offers, 42% said they received or expected to receive an offer, 52% were uncertain, and 6% had been denied an offer. During the same survey window last year, 49% of offer-eligible interns said they received or expected to receive an offer, 45% were uncertain, and 6% had been denied an offer. Two years ago, 60% said they received or expected to receive an offer, 35% were uncertain, and 5% had been denied an offer.

° Interns want to climb the career ladder in a nurturing environment: Vault asked interns what their most important considerations were when they were choosing an internship. The top three responses were: career advancement in the individual’s chosen industry, company culture, and compensation.

° 10 to 12-week internships with significant time in the office are the norm: 94% of interns reported that their internships were either fully in-person or hybrid, and most interns spent between 10 and 12 weeks at their internship.

