Up-and-comers Arlan Ruf and Ellis Hobbs IV will round out the cast of “Way of the Warrior Kid,” Apple Original Films’ youth empowerment tale, based on the novel by Jocko Willink, reports Deadline.

The article notes that the project marks the first big film for both, who alongside Jude Hill, Levi McConaughey and Ava Torres, play a couple of the titular warrior kids. As previously announced, Chris Pratt and Linda Cardellini also star in the pic from Skydance Media.

Here’s how the movie is described: Written by Will Staples, with McG aboard to direct, Way of the Warrior Kid follows a self-doubting boy (Hill) who gets bullied and is hard-pressed to complete a single pull-up. That’s until his uncle Jake (Pratt), an elite Navy SEAL, is injured on a mission and moves in with his sister (Cardellini) for rehab. When he discovers his 13-year-old nephew, Marc, is struggling academically, socially and physically, Jake takes on a new mission: using his SEAL Team training over three months of summer to help the youth find his inner warrior.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related