This is good news for the Mac: the artificial intelligence (AI) personal computer market is expected to reach US$231 billion by 2030, according to MarketsandMarkets.

The research group says that’s up from $50.6 billion this year and a compound annual growth rate of 28.82%. The increased focus on productivity and automation is purportedly one of the factors driving the AI PC market.

“Organizations across industries are optimizing their workflows for smooth and efficient running through AI-enabled PCs for personal and business operations,” says MarketsandMarkets. “AI PCs are powered by deep learning models that offer real-time personalized suggestions. Tools including AI-powered project management and automated decision-making tools significantly boost productivity through in-depth analysis of user behaviour and workflows that enable professionals to make speedier, data-driven decisions. In the creative industries, AI PCs significantly improve content generation by providing tools to aid in editing, writing, and design.”

Apple is expected to launch its first Macs with M4 processors next week. The tech giant is expected to tout the AI power of its updated laptops and desktops.

