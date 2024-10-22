French media and ad groups have written to Apple CEO to ask him him (again) to ditch the Distraction Control feature of Safari, reports Business Insider (a subscription is required to read the article).

They argue the new iPhone tool — introduced in iOS 18 and formerly dubbed Web Eraser — could hamper websites and advertising. The groups say in a letter they are “actively considering all available legal resources.”

According to Apple, if a webpage regularly shows one or more items that you find distracting, you can use the Distraction Control feature to hide those items until you choose to see them again.

Distraction Control works best with items that don’t regularly change. It doesn’t permanently hide ads or other items that update frequently. If other pages on the same website use the same items in the same way, they’re hidden on those pages as well. Items hidden in one Safari profile are also hidden in other Safari profiles on the same device.

