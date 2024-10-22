Apple’s best-selling prepaid device to date is the iPhone 11, according to Counterpoint Research’s “US Channel Share Tracker.”

The smartphone has been selling in the prepaid channels of Boost, Cricket, Metro by T-Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid since 2019. In 2023 and 2024, the iPhone 11 was often discounted to $50 or even $0 for switchers at these major prepaid carriers which helped drive Apple’s sales and convert more people over to iOS.

In 2024, the iPhone 12 has been growing towards becoming Apple’s prepaid iPhone of choice. According to Counterpoint, promotional deals for the iPhone 12 have begun to ramp up in 2024 as Apple now focuses on selling the iPhone 12, the brand’s first 5G-capable smartphone, in the prepaid market.

“We expect Apple to launch a new iPhone SE in early 2025. Depending on the pricing of the device and specifications, it could mean a major turning point for Apple in its prepaid strategy, especially with Apple continuing to ramp up Apple Intelligence with its latest iPhone 16 launch,” says Counterpoint.

