Apple has seeded the release candidate of watchOS 11.1 to developers.

A release candidate (RC), also known as gamma testing or “going silver”, is a beta version with the potential to be a stable product, which is ready to release unless significant bugs emerge.

Registered developers can download the beta via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today