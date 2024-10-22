Apple has released a new version of iPadOS 18.0.1 that’s designed specifically for the iPad mini 7 that goes on sale tomorrow, reports MacRumors.

The iPadOS 18.0.1 update features the same content as the iPadOS 18.0.1 update that was rolled out earlier this month. On October 15, Apple introduced the new iPad mini, which is “supercharged” by the A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that understands personal context to deliver intelligence.

With an ultraportable design, the new iPad mini is available in four finishes, including a new blue and purple, and features a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. The A17 Pro delivers a huge performance boost for even the most demanding tasks, with a faster CPU and GPU, a 2x faster Neural Engine than the previous-generation iPad mini, and support for Apple Intelligence, according to Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

The new iPad mini has support for Apple Pencil Pro. Its 12MP wide back camera supports Smart HDR 4 for natural-looking photos with increased dynamic range, and uses machine learning to detect and scan documents right in the Camera app.

The new iPad mini supports Wi-Fi 6E, which delivers up to twice the performance than the previous generation, so users can download files, play games online, and stream movies even faster. Wi-Fi + Cellular models with 5G allow users to access their files, communicate with peers, and back up their data in a snap while on the go.

The new iPad mini purportedly features all-day battery life and brand-new experiences with iPadOS 18. Pricing starts at US$499 with 128GB — double the storage of the previous generation. Customers can pre-order the new iPad mini today, with availability beginning Wednesday, October 23.

