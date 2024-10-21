Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From The MacObserver: Here’s why Apple Pay still isn’t available in Apple’s fastest-growing market: India.

° From AppleInsider: Long before Beats by Dre introduces its expected update to the Powerbeats Pro, the original version has disappeared from Apple’s digital store shelves.

° From Deadline: Apple TV+ has extended its first-look deal with Oscar-nominated producer Kevin Walsh and his The Walsh Company shingle, to continue to develop and produce original films and series for the service.

° From Newstalk: Reports of counterfeiting in County Mayo, western Ireland, have led local police to seize more than 800 counterfeit devices.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, host Chuck Joiner wraps up his conversation with Mike Schmitz about how his latest project, LifeHQ, organizes your projects, to-dos, and your life (hence the name).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related