Apple has announced a donation to the China Green Carbon Foundation aimed at developing education and training opportunities in five national parks across China, according to Gurufocus.

This initiative will facilitate the creation of a National Park Innovation Alliance Working Group over the coming months, which will bring together top Chinese universities, research institutions, and non-governmental organizations, the article says. The working group will collaborate with experts in global ecological conservation and restoration to design and implement new educational programs, with Apple’s support, Gurufocus reports.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related