Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of October 14-18.

° Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple may release a new Vision Pro next year for about US$2,000.

° Apple reportedly plans to “conquer the smart home market” with an aggressive strategy.

° iPhones are still the champs at keeping their value, according to a new report from SellCell.

° I’m dubious, but a report by the Economic Daily says that Apple has accelerated its development on a folding iPhone.

° I’d love to see Apple release “Apple Glasses” for shared spatial computing experiences.

° Apple achieved its highest third-quarter volume to date and has never been closer to leading the global smartphone market in a third quarter than now.

° Apple’s iPhone has 17.7% of the global smartphone market in the third quarter of 2024, according to IDC.

° I won’t be sad if Apple doesn’t release an “Apple Ring.”

° Apple has introduced the new iPad mini, which is “supercharged” by the A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that understands personal context to deliver intelligence.

° Apple became the biggest smartphone brand in September helped by early launch of iPhone 16.

° Apple’s data center in Waukee, Iowa is now operational and the city’s plans for the money it will receive from the company continue to evolve, reports The Des Moines Register.

° Apple has announced that, for the first time, businesses of all sizes around the world — even those without a brick-and-mortar presence — can manage the way they appear to over 1 billion Apple users using Apple Business Connect.

° Carol Surface, Apple’s Chief People Officer, is leaving the tech giant after less than two years.

