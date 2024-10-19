India is expected to limit imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers such as Macs and iPads after January, reports Reuters, quoting two unnamed “government sources with direct knowledge of the matter” in a move to push companies such as Apple to increase domestic manufacturing.

This plan, if implemented, could disrupt an industry worth US$8 billion to $10 billion and reshape the dynamics of the IT hardware market in India, which is heavily reliant on imports, according to Reuters.

A similar plan to restrict imports was withdrawn last year following backlash from companies and lobbying from the United States. India has since monitored imports under a system set to expire this year and has asked firms to seek fresh approvals for imports next year. Reuters says that the government feels it has given the industry enough time to adapt, said the sources, who did not want to be identified as discussions are private.

