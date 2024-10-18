Sean Kaufman (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Ruby Cruz (Bottoms) and Ines Asserson (Royalteen) are set as series regulars in season five of Apple TV+‘s For All Mankind, reports Deadline.

They join previously announced new series regulars Mireille Enos and Costa Ronin and returning cast Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova.

Here’s how season five is described: Season 4 of For All Mankind picked up eight years after the events of Season 3, when Happy Valley rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program turns to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they were working toward.

