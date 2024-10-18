Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From the Apple Newsroom: Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, reflects on a decade of Apple Pay enriching users’ lives, and shares new ways to pay with Apple Pay, including rewards and installments.

° From MacRumors: Some iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro users have been experiencing excessive and unexplainable battery drain.

° From AppleInsider: Former President Trump claims that Apple CEO Tim Cook phoned him recently to complain about the billions of dollars that the EU has fined the company.

° From the Belfast Telegraph: Apple Belfast, which opens on Friday October 18, 2024, replaces the city’s previous Apple Store as the only one on the island of Ireland.

° From 9to5Mac: The iPhone 16 and iOS 18 could spur a new wave of Android switchers.

° From The MacObserver: Apple will remove EU apps without “trader status” in 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related