Klarna, an AI-powered global payments network and shopping assistant, is now available to users checking out on Apple Pay online and in apps with iPhone and iPad on iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 or later.

Eligible Apple Pay users in the U.S. and UK will have access to Klarna’s flexible payment offerings, including pay later in three or four installments with no interest or over longer periods with APRs starting at 0%. The global expansion will continue with Canada slated to launch in the coming months, according to Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski.

Klarna’s Pay in four payment offering gives consumers four fixed repayments for purchases between US$35-$2,000, all interest-free. Financing is available for higher ticket items with monthly repayments made over a longer period of time starting at 0% APR.

Eligible users can select “Other Cards & Pay Later Options”when checking out on Apple Pay with an iPhone or iPad, and then select Klarna to access the Klarna products that are available to them. Once they agree to the terms, they can double-click the side button and authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID to confirm their purchase. Before approving the purchase, Klarna will make a new lending decision, using its industry-leading underwriting checks. This decision will not impact a customers’ credit score.

With this integration, users can enjoy all the privacy and security features they love about Apple Pay. As with all Apple Pay purchases, when a user pays with Klarna, Apple does not keep a record of a user’s transaction history.

Last month, Klarna became an official reseller with the launch of “Apple from Klarna”, a storefront in the Klarna app and Klarna.com where US customers can purchase Apple products using flexible payment options.

