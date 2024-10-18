Apple’s new smartphones (the iPhone 16 line-up) got off to a strong start in China, with their sales rising 20% in their first three weeks since their launch compared with its 2023 model, according to Counterpoint Research data — as noted by Reuters.

“We’re seeing strong iPhone 16 series unit sales in China,” Counterpoint said, adding the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models were doing particularly well, with their combined sales rising 44% compared with their equivalent 2023 versions.

Reuters notes that, overall iPhone unit sales in China, however, dropped 2% year on year during the three-week period because of decreased sales of older models and increased competition with Huawei’s Mate and Pura series, it said.

