Apple’s top recruitment executive, Sjoerd Gehring, is going to leave the company to take a position at the investment firm Citadel, according to Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the article).

Unnamed “people familiar with the matter” tell Bloomberg that Gehring will exit Apple in November. He will be replacing Matt Jahansouz at Citadel, who exited in September.

Gehring has been with Apple for six years with the title “VP, Talent (Talent Management, Recruiting, Immigration).” Before that he was the global head of Recruiting & Employee Experience at Johnson & Johnson. He’s also worked at Accenture.

