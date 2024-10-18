Apple’s new retail store at Belfast’s Cornmarket will open to the public today at 9 am (local time) as the tech giant ends its 16-year relationship with the Victoria Square shopping complex, reports the Irish News.

Apple, which employs 90 staff within its Belfast retail operation, said the new store will run on 100% renewable energy, with the fit-out featuring more sustainable materials. While Apple has a network of 40 retail outlets across the UK, the Belfast store is its only official store on the island of Ireland.

“We are thrilled to be opening our new store in Belfast, after serving customers in the city since 2008,” Wendy Beckman, Apple’s head of retail for Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa, told the Irish Times. “Our new home will be a place for all of the community and serve as a destination to explore and buy Apple’s incredible product line-up, experience unparalleled service and support, and learn how to get the most out of Apple’s devices.”

