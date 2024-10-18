Apple Original Films has unveiled the trailer for “Bread & Roses,” a new documentary offering a window into the seismic impact that the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in 2021 had on women’s rights and livelihoods.

It will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 22, 2024. The documentary film follows three women in real time as they fight to recover their autonomy. Director Sahra Mani captures the spirit and resilience of Afghan women through a raw depiction of their harrowing plight.

“Bread & Roses,” an Eyan Foundation presentation in association with Extracurricular, is produced by Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi with Mani, alongside executive producers Malala Yousafzai and Farhad Khosravi. Mani directs the film.

