Apple is the most admired company in the world for the 17th consecutive year, according to Fortune.

Once again the tech giant finished first in the magazine’s annual ranking of corporate reputation, based on a poll of some 3,700 executives, directors, and analysts. And for the fifth year in a row, Amazon and Microsoft rounded out the top three.

Meanwhile Nvidia, whose GPU chips are powering the world’s forays into generative AI, soared to its highest-ever ranking at No. 10. In other industries, megaretailer Walmart (No. 9) returned to the top 10 for the first time in 14 years, while COVID-vaccine maker Moderna (No. 37) became a first-time All-Star.

Fortune collaborated with the managing consulting firm of Korn Ferry on the survey of corporate reputations. They began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more.

Then they winnowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 660 in 29 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 660; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

