The latest Canalys research reveals that the Indian smartphone market grew 9% in quarter three of 2024, shipping 47.1 million units.

Apple still doesn’t rank in the top five vendors in the country, but drove significant volumes with the iPhone 15, with stronger demand coming from smaller cities, ahead of its latest launch, notes the research group.

vivo claimed the pole position for the first time amid an aggressive push across channels, capturing a 19% market share and shipping 9.1 million units. Xiaomi secured the second spot, shipping 7.8 million units, driven by its budget 5G lineup, while Samsung came in third with 7.5 million units. OPPO (excluding OnePlus) and realme completed the top five with 6.3 million and 5.3 million units shipped, respectively.

