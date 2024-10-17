Tide, the UK’s leading business financial platform, has partnered with Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, to enable small businesses to accept in-person contactless payments using only an iPhone and the Tide iOS app.

Tide is making Tap to Pay on iPhone available to all new and existing Tide merchants with an iPhone. Using only their iPhone, members will be able to accept contactless payments from customers – removing the need for terminals.

New members joining Tide will soon have Tap to Pay on iPhone automatically enabled in their Tide app, which means they can immediately start accepting payments on their iPhone as soon as they sign up for a Tide business current account.

Tap to Pay on iPhone allows merchants of all sizes to accept all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the Tide iOS app — no additional hardware or payment terminal needed.

Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the business and customer data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn’t store card numbers or transaction information on the device or on Apple servers.

