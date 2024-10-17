Apple has announced that artists can now turn a set list from their latest show into a playlist on Apple Music for Artists on the web.

They can share their Set List playlist with fans on Apple Music and social media to promote upcoming tour dates, let fans relive concerts, and connect with listeners. A musician’s artist image will make up the cover art of the Set List, so he/she must have an artist image uploaded in Apple Music for Artists to use the feature.

Musicians can keep their Bandsintown account updated with their concert and tour dates. Upcoming show dates can link to your artist page on Shazam, Spotlight Search, and Apple Maps.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related