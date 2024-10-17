Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for “Tú También lo Harías” (“You Would Do It Too”), the eight-episode, Spanish-language mystery.

It stars Ana Polvorosa (“Cable Girls”), Michelle Jenner (“Berlin”), Pablo Molinero (“The Plague”) and José Manuel Poga (“Money Heist”). The series will debut globally as an Apple Original series, with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 30, and one new episode set to debut every Wednesday through December 11.

Here’s how the series is described: “Tú También lo Harías” takes place after an armed robbery on a bus near Barcelona results in the deaths of three robbers. Detectives and former lovers are on a mission to uncover the truth behind the six witnesses’ inconsistent timelines before time runs out. As they navigate a world where perception often trumps reality, this lightning-fast thriller shines a spotlight on the importance of truth in today’s society and the lengths people will go to protect their version of it.

Hailing from Legendary Television and Spanish Production Company, Espotlight Media, “Tú También lo Harías” is created and written by David Victori (“Sky Rojo”) and Jordi Vallejo (Harlan Coben’s “The Innocent”), “Tú También lo Harías” was directed by Victori, executive produced by Anxo Rodriguez alongside the creators.

