Apple TV+ has announced the first all-access docuseries exploring the dramatic, high-stakes world of Major League Baseball’s (MLB) World Series and each team’s battle to capture the most storied trophy in American sports, a World Series Championship.

Apple says the new three-part documentary event offers a never-before-seen view while highlighting all of the most powerful moments of the 2024 World Series. With exclusive access to behind-the-scenes coverage, including interviews with players, coaches, fans, journalists and family members, the series takes fans through the milestones on each team’s journey.

The project is produced in partnership with MLB and award-winning Imagine Documentaries (Apple’s “The Dynasty: New England Patriots” and “The Super Models”), R.J. Cutler’s acclaimed This Machine, a part of Sony Pictures Television (Apple’s “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” “Dear…,” “Martha,” “Elton John: Never Too Late”), and five-time World Series champion and executive producer Derek Jeter, alongside his production company, Cap 2 Productions. The series, directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Cutler, is currently in production. Executive producers are Jeter, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Cutler, Nick Trotta, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, Marc Gilbar, Mark Blatty, Trevor Smith and Justin Yungfleisch.

Apple TV+ just completed its third season as the exclusive home of “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader streaming exclusively to Apple TV+ subscribers every Friday night throughout the MLB regular season. Baseball fans in 60 countries and territories enjoy a custom production of these two marquee weekly matchups with no local broadcast restrictions.

MLB has long-chronicled World Series championships through the official World Series films, dating back to 1943 when the U.S. State Department commissioned Major League Baseball to produce a recap of the World Series for troops overseas. MLB’s multi-platform media and licensing projects — produced under the League’s MLB Studios Label — span film, television and digital distribution, including diverse and pioneering programming that taps an expansive media archive to cover historical and cultural subjects.

