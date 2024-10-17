Apple has announced that Apple TV+ is hitting the Thunder Stage at CCXP24 for its second consecutive year, showcasing the highly anticipated second season of its workplace thriller “Severance” and the genre-bending film “The Gorge.”

The largest pop culture festival in the world, held in São Paulo Expo, Brazil, begins on Thursday, December 5 with “Severance” and “The Gorge” set to take over the Thunder Stage and expo floor with can’t-miss panel conversations and unforgettable events and fan experiences on Saturday, December 7.

Returning for its second season on Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025, “Severance” is the globally celebrated and Emmy Award-winning workplace thriller hailing from executive producer Ben Stiller and stars Emmy Award nominee Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken and Academy and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette. Season two welcomes new series regular Sarah Bock.

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

In the upcoming Apple Original Film “The Gorge,” two highly-trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) are appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late.

Also starring Sigourney Weaver, “The Gorge” is directed by Scott Derrickson from a script by Zach Dean. Skydance Media’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing alongside Crooked Highway’s Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, Sherryl Clark, as well as Dean, Adam Kolbrenner and Gregory Goodman.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related