Apple has been named one of “America’s Greenest Companies” by Newsweek.

The magazine worked with Plant-A Insights and GIST Impact to highlight U.S. companies committed to reducing their environmental impact in key areas like greenhouse gas emissions, water management and waste reduction.

The ranking is determined through a comprehensive analysis of data from both public and private companies operating in the U.S. To ensure the highest standards, only companies that meet the European Union’s stringent sustainability criteria —considered the most advanced globally—were eligible.

GIST Impact provided data and methodology for this project. GIST Impact is an impact data and analytics provider that has been measuring and quantifying corporate impacts for more than 16 years, with a team of 100+ scientists, engineers, data scientists, and environmental economists.

The ranking of America’s Greenest Companies recognizes the top 500 companies in the USA based on environmental sustainability. The list is derived from research and analysis of public data of organizations (both public and private) in the USA, that meet the minimum standards set by the European Union, widely regarded as the most advanced set of standards globally). Only companies with publicly disclosed sustainability data as of July 31, 2024, were considered.

The companies were evaluated and scored on more than 25 parameters based on the following 4 categories:

1. Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions

2. Water Usage

3. Waste Generation

4. Sustainability Data Disclosure and Commitments

